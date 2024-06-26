Kwmg LLC Purchases 9,519 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $26,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,082 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,624,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,126,000.

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. 215,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

