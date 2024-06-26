Kwmg LLC Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Edison International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Edison International by 266.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,327,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after purchasing an additional 667,273 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Edison International by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 580,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. 583,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,552. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $77.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

