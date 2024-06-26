Kwmg LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kwmg LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $127.78. 317,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,731. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.