Kwmg LLC Has $18.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,589 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,581 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,173,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

