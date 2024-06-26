Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,738,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,090,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.90. 8,323,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.07 and a 200-day moving average of $158.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

