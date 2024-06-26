Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $339,594,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after buying an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,136,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.96.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,071.19. 521,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,327. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $1,081.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $974.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $947.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

