Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,211 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $631,068,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Southern by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,845 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,413,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 6,303.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.02. 2,998,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

