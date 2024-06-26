Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BX traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.47. 1,860,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.35. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

