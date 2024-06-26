Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

NYSE:NVO traded up $4.62 on Tuesday, hitting $146.90. 6,334,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $659.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

