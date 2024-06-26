Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.12. 32,129,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,912,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,730 shares of company stock worth $38,545,301. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.