Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.09.

Accenture Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,498,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,719. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.88. The company has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

