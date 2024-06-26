Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 302.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,600,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. 6,033,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

