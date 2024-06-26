Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.72. The stock had a trading volume of 988,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.