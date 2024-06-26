Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $3,710,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 186,841 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.0 %

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.83. 106,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

