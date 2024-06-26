Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $38.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms recently commented on KRC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 860,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 127,036 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 13.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 2.0 %

KRC opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.