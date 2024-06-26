Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $248.40. 1,492,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,201. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.