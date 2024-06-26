Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,759.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 251,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 237,837 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 132,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 1.5 %

IP stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,882,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

