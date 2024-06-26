Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 66,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $547.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,810,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.