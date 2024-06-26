Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 740,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 467,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 283,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,654,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after buying an additional 126,550 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,075,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,867,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

