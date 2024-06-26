Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.14. 512,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

