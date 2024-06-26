Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.40

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KBDC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

