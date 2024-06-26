Katherine Innes Ker Purchases 8,800 Shares of Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Stock

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRADGet Free Report) insider Katherine Innes Ker purchased 8,800 shares of Stelrad Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,856 ($12,502.85).

Katherine Innes Ker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 28th, Katherine Innes Ker purchased 8,100 shares of Stelrad Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £9,558 ($12,124.83).

Stelrad Group Stock Performance

LON SRAD opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.83 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.08. Stelrad Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.78).

About Stelrad Group

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

