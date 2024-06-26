JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.56

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.56 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 32453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.