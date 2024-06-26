JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

