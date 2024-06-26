JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $33,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,314,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,334,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 412,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 195,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 69,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 1,821,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,901. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

