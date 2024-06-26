JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 495.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 159,501 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 110,765 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,125,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

JPIE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. 142,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,484. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.