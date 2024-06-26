JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. 1,372,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,744. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

