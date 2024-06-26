Jon Christianson Sells 2,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $152,600.00.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.32. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palomar by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

