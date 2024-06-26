John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDV) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2201 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHDV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 127. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.97. John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86.

The John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (JHDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying or high dividend growth stocks. Selection and weighting are based on a proprietary systematic approach of US large- and mid-cap companies.

