John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDV) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2201 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JHDV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 127. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.97. John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86.
John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF Company Profile
