John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2381 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. 247,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,909. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

