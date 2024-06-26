John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Announces $0.08 Dividend

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0831 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JHMB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 6,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $21.95.
About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
