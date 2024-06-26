John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 10,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $13.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.52. 2,504,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.97 and its 200-day moving average is $368.31. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $214.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
