Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00.

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 97.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 152,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $137,717,000 after buying an additional 75,086 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $262,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $3,023,000. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $25,395,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.