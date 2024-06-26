Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 1,765 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,052.38 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.34 and a 1-year high of $138.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

