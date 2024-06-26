Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.45 and last traded at $39.83. 131,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 792,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

JANX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at $179,099,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Janux Therapeutics news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

