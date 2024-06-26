James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $32.95

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.95, but opened at $31.63. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 8,978 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JHX. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 186.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 335,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after buying an additional 218,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 89,165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

