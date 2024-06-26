J Randall Data Sells 39,412 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SPXC traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.14. 82,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,522. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,528,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

