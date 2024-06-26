ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

