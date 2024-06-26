iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 423.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IYH traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 168,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $62.18.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.