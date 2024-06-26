iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $264.45. The stock had a trading volume of 67,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.19 and its 200-day moving average is $240.48. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $266.36.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

