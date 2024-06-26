iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $259.10. The company had a trading volume of 85,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,158. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.