iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,404,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 1,106,244 shares.The stock last traded at $39.08 and had previously closed at $39.36.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 67,906 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 204,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,394,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,933,000 after purchasing an additional 136,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

