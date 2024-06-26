iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,947,000 after buying an additional 229,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.59. 2,770,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $113.08.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

