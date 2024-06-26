iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 14,915 shares.The stock last traded at $75.11 and had previously closed at $75.18.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $924.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

