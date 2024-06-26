iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 999,341 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,017,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,497,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,125.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 164,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 169,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,586. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.