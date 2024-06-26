iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 404,861 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 385% from the previous session’s volume of 83,543 shares.The stock last traded at $38.64 and had previously closed at $38.99.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.