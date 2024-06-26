iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,218,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after buying an additional 937,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after purchasing an additional 382,145 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,446,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,325,000.

ESGU traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

