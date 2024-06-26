iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Holdings Raised by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,381,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DVYE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. 28,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,714. The company has a market capitalization of $682.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

