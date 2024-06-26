iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $105.26. 1,876,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,751. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

