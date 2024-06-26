iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,959,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,451. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

